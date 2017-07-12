Brooklyn Beckham shows his artistic side again with a fresh tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has delighted his fans with a picture of what appears to be a brand new tattoo.

The teenager’s new artwork includes an ornate compass face on the inner side of his left forearm.

He shared a photo of his new inking, still looking fresh and pink around the edges, on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Thanks mate… A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

A keen photographer and model with a steadily growing collection of tattoos already, the 18-year-old’s followers have already shown their approval of his latest artistic venture.

One fan replied: “I actually really love this!” and another joked: “I think he’ll end up with sleeves like his dad.”

His post came hours after celebrating his little sister Harper’s sixth birthday on Monday, and he marked the occasion by sharing a heartwarming holiday snap of the pair – the eldest and youngest of the Beckham brood.

Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

He wrote: “Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much.”