Brooklyn Beckham shares video showing him break his collarbone in snowboarding incident

Brooklyn Beckham has released video footage of the snowboarding tumble which left him with a broken collarbone.

The 17-year-old was spotted with his arm in a sling on Thursday after the nasty incident.

On Friday he uploaded a video of the accident to Instagram.

Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST

The son of the ex-England captain also posted a photo of the X-ray of the injury.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

He had been hitting the slopes with his family as they enjoy their current holiday in Whistler, Canada.

Brooklyn appeared to have control but lost his balance towards the end of the clip and is seen rolling over in pain.