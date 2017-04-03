Brooklyn Beckham follows father with Native American tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham has followed in his father David Beckham’s footsteps by having the image of a Native American tattooed on his body.

The 18-year-old had the tattoo – which is his first – etched on to his forearm by his father’s friend, Mark Mahoney, at the Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles.

It is similar to one former footballer David has on his left arm.

Thank you so much Mark x just like dads A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Brooklyn shared a series of black-and-white images of the process on Instagram.

“Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney,” he told his 9.6 million followers on the social networking site.

Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

David is thought to have accompanied his eldest son to the tattoo studio, where he has had work done himself.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

The star is a fan of tattoos and has around 40 designs inked on his body.