Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz hint that they are back together

Brooklyn Beckham appeared to confirm that he and Chloe Grace Moretz have rekindled their romance, as he wrote “love you” on one of her Instagram pictures.

The former couple split last year but in recent weeks there have been rumours they are back together.

Kick-Ass star Moretz fuelled the speculation when she posted a sweet throwback picture of herself and Beckham on Instagram.

5 years ago A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

The black and white image, captioned “5 years ago”, shows Moretz resting her head on Beckham’s shoulder.

Beckham, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, then commented: “Love you x.”

It comes a month after the actress commented on one of Beckham’s Instagram pictures with a heart emoji.