Brodie given the boot from Masterchef after venison Wellington fails to impress

MasterChef’s Brodie became the unlucky contestant to leave the show before finals week as his venison Wellington got him the boot.

The 27-year-old architecture graduate’s risky dish failed to hit the mark in the last of the semi-finals.

The six remaining amateur cooks were tasked with cooking an outstanding dish to win over feared restaurant critics Amol Rajan, Tracey Macleod, Jay Rayner and William Sitwell.

Giovanna served up the dish of the day, wowing critics and judges with her lemon meringue pie.

The pressure in the kitchen got the better of the other five, with mistakes picked out on each of their plates.

Brodie’s unpractised Wellington was criticised for its soggy pastry with runny celeriac and pumpkin gratin on the side.

Jay Rayner described the effort as “brilliant” but added: “If it had another four minutes in a really hot oven”.

“It’s annoying,” said Brodie, who worked for underwear company Agent Provocateur as a store designer, after just missing out on the next round.

“So close to the final. There’s no doubt I’m a much better cook than I was when I started, I have learnt a lot and I’m sure, given time, I will reflect back and realise I did all right.”

Some viewers felt it was time for Brodie to go.

Others thought Brodie was “unlucky” and one disappointed fan wrote: “Sad to see Brodie leave tonight, so close.”
