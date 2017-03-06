Broadchurch viewers complain over 'iffy' accents

Broadchurch fans are gripped by the show’s latest mystery – the case of the “iffy” accents.

The ITV crime drama has returned for a third series, with Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) investigating after a woman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is sexually assaulted.

While both the plot and the performances have earned glowing reviews, the accents have come under fire from viewers who claim they do not sound anything like the people in Dorset, where the show is set.

Many said David’s accent was becoming “more Scottish” as the series goes on, while Olivia’s attempt at a Dorset dialect was deemed to be “inconsistent”.

Meanwhile, viewers have been moved to tears by Julie’s portrayal of rape victim Trish.

After Monday’s instalment, which saw her telling her daughter what had happened, one viewer posted a message on Twitter saying: “I AM SPEECHLESS.

“Julie Hesmondhalgh deserves an award for this. Tonight’s episode was flawless. OMG FLAWLESS!”
