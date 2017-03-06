Broadchurch viewers complain over 'iffy' accents

Broadchurch fans are gripped by the show’s latest mystery – the case of the “iffy” accents.

The ITV crime drama has returned for a third series, with Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) investigating after a woman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is sexually assaulted.

While both the plot and the performances have earned glowing reviews, the accents have come under fire from viewers who claim they do not sound anything like the people in Dorset, where the show is set.

Why does everyone in #broadchurch have Bristol accents? We're from Dorset 🙄 — Lucie 💎 (@Lucie_1990_afcb) March 6, 2017

Seriously, drop the accents #broadchurch, even the wurzuls would be embarrassed by those accents pic.twitter.com/ufY0tpfsm2 — Sophia Morris-Cook (@SophiaCook) March 6, 2017

As a native Dorset dweller these fake accents offend me to my core #broadchurch — chloe 🦊 (@chloealr) March 6, 2017

#Broadchurch love the programme just not the iffy accents..... 😅 — Janice Annette (@RoweJanice) March 6, 2017

Many said David’s accent was becoming “more Scottish” as the series goes on, while Olivia’s attempt at a Dorset dialect was deemed to be “inconsistent”.

the more problems he has with the case, David Tennant getting more and more Scottish#Broadchurch — jim shelley (@jimshelley17) March 6, 2017

Olivia Coleman. Fabulous actress.....but your 'Dorset' accent that comes and goes during each episode is bloody awful #broadchurch — Charlie (@coward_charlie) March 6, 2017

Meanwhile, viewers have been moved to tears by Julie’s portrayal of rape victim Trish.

After Monday’s instalment, which saw her telling her daughter what had happened, one viewer posted a message on Twitter saying: “I AM SPEECHLESS.

“Julie Hesmondhalgh deserves an award for this. Tonight’s episode was flawless. OMG FLAWLESS!”