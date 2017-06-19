Britney's niece celebrates birthday with people who helped save her life

Britney Spears’s niece has been pictured with two of the people who helped save her life after she had an accident in an all-terrain vehicle earlier this year.

Maddie Spears-Aldridge – the daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears – was taken to hospital in February after the vehicle she was in crashed into a pond and she ended up submerged, with family members unable to free her.

Jamie Lynn has now shared pictures on Twitter and Instagram of Maddie celebrating her ninth birthday at a pool party.

John and Victoria are the first responders who literally saved Maddie's life, and they were able to celebrate with us this past weekend! pic.twitter.com/nKUfMomriA — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) June 19, 2017

Singer Britney had asked her fans for their wishes and prayers following the accident, which took place in the grounds of a home in Louisiana.

She wrote on Instagram after Maddie was released from hospital: “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle.

“Our prayers were heard, and they were answered!”