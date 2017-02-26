Britney Spears's niece 'fully recovered' after all-terrain vehicle pond crash
26/02/2017 - 19:42:36Back to Showbiz Home
Britney Spears’s niece has “fully recovered” after she was injured in an accident in an all-terrain vehicle, her mother has said.
Eight-year-old Maddie Spears-Aldridge was taken to hospital on February 5 after the vehicle she was in crashed into a pond and she ended up submerged, with family members unable to free her.
Her mother Jamie Lynn Spears – the singer’s sister – has said on Twitter that Maddie is now doing well.
Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities🙏🏻 It's my first day back to work💪🏻love y'all❤️ #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/FGprExJKnl— Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 25, 2017
Britney had asked her fans for their wishes and prayers following the accident, which took place in the grounds of a home in Louisiana.
She wrote on Instagram after Maddie was released from hospital: “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle.
“Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week.
“My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”
Join the conversation - comment here