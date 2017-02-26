Britney Spears's niece 'fully recovered' after all-terrain vehicle pond crash

Britney Spears’s niece has “fully recovered” after she was injured in an accident in an all-terrain vehicle, her mother has said.

Eight-year-old Maddie Spears-Aldridge was taken to hospital on February 5 after the vehicle she was in crashed into a pond and she ended up submerged, with family members unable to free her.

Her mother Jamie Lynn Spears – the singer’s sister – has said on Twitter that Maddie is now doing well.

Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities🙏🏻 It's my first day back to work💪🏻love y'all❤️ #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/FGprExJKnl — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 25, 2017

Britney had asked her fans for their wishes and prayers following the accident, which took place in the grounds of a home in Louisiana.

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

She wrote on Instagram after Maddie was released from hospital: “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle.

“Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week.

“My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”