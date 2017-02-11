Britney Spears thanks fans for support over niece's accident

Britney Spears has shared her relief at her niece being released from hospital.

Maddie Spears-Aldridge, eight, is Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter and had been taken to hospital last week after a road accident.

Britney is relieved her niece is ok (Tony DiMaio/PA)

She was submerged in a pond inside an all-terrain vehicle and family members who were nearby couldn’t free her, but an ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

Britney tweeted some good news to her fans.

Jamie Lynn shared a picture of her family in a Children’s Hospital New Orleans helicopter.

We're headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Q684K8th2 — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) February 10, 2017

Maddie is now back home where she’ll be recovering with family.