Britney Spears thanks fans for support after her niece is released from hospital

Britney Spears has thanked fans for their support after her niece Maddie was released from hospital after an accident in the grounds of the family home in Louisiana.

The eight-year-old, who is the daughter of her sister Jamie Lynn, travelled home in a helicopter from hospital in New Orleans.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Maddie was riding in an all terrain vehicle at home in Kentwood on Sunday when it flipped over into a pond, according to a statement from the family released to E! News.

Earlier this week Britney shared a photograph of Maddie with the caption: “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece” and yesterday updated fans that the youngster was making progress.

‪Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜‬ A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Jamie Lynn also shared the news of her daughter’s recovery on social media, posting a picture of her family in a Children’s Hospital New Orleans helicopter.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:28am PST

