Britney Spears stage invasion: man arrested for trespass

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after allegedly invading the stage at a Britney Spears concert.

Jesse Webb, 37, had been asked to leave by security before he danced on the stage and was arrested at the show in Las Vegas on Wednesday, police said.

Jesse Webb was arrested after the incident (LVMPD/PA)

Britney, performing at Planet Hollywood, appeared terrified by the stage invader and was caught on camera asking security: “He’s got a gun?”

The American pop star, 35, and her backing dancers had initially carried on performing as the man made it onto the stage.

Fan footage showed guards piling onto the man in front of thousands of concert goers.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the suspect is in custody but did not release any more information about him.