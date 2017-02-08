Britney Spears reveals niece Maddie is making progress after accident

Britney Spears has let her fans know that her eight-year-old niece Maddie is doing well after an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle.

The pop star, whose actress sister Jamie Lynn Spears is Maddie’s mother, wrote a post on Instagram and Twitter to reveal her joy at the youngster’s progress.

Britney also asked that people keep praying for Maddie.

Her post in full read: “We are grateful to share that Maddie is making progress.

“Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

Two days earlier, the Toxic hitmaker had shared a picture of the little girl along with the message: “?Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece.”

Maddie was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.

A statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office to People Magazine said she had “regained consciousness” mid-day on Tuesday.

They added: “She is aware of her surroundings and recognises those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”