Britney Spears' niece brings Valentine's Day treats to school after accident

Britney Spears’ niece visited her class mates on Valentine’s Day, just over a week after an accident left her in a critical condition in hospital.

Eight-year-old Maddie was all smiles as she brought chocolate treats into her school as her mum, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn, updated her Instagram followers on her daughter’s progress.

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today,” she wrote.

“It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted.”

Maddie was riding in an all-terrain vehicle at home in Louisiana on February 5 when it flipped over into a pond, according to a statement from the family released to E! News.

A police report obtained by Entertainment Tonight said she was submerged in water for two minutes.

Following Maddie’s release from hospital on Friday, Britney thanked fans for their support.

She wrote on Instagram: “So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle.

“Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week.

“My family appreciates it more than you will ever know.”