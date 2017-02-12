Britney Spears enjoys 'family time' following niece's accident

Britney Spears has been enjoying some quality time with her family after her niece was released from hospital following an ATV accident.

The pop princess posted a picture and a video on Instagram showing herself and her two sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, having a day by the pool.

It comes after Britney’s eight-year-old niece Maddie – the daughter of the singer’s sister Jamie Lynn – was allowed home following a terrifying accident in which the all-terrain vehicle she was in drove into a pond.

Britney had asked fans for their prayers while Maddie was being treated.

Maddie is now continuing to recover at home.
