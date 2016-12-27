Britney Spears death hoax sparks hilarious response on Twitter

Fans of Britney Spears have been making some rather funny videos and memes after the singer was the victim of an internet death hoax.

Fans of the Toxic singer started to worry after hackers hijacked the Twitter account of Sony Music Global and said Britters had died in an accident.

Wow. Britney Spears falls victim to cruel Twitter death hoax https://t.co/1mIOy0kVkm pic.twitter.com/z70OcuBdmf — Moose Media Social (@moosesocial) December 27, 2016

But the panic did not last long as Britney’s manager moved fast to assure her followers she was “fine and well”, and then Sony said sorry.

They said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified.

“Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

Once the furore had died down, the hoax sparked a fair few funny tweets.

Seriously? Not enough celbrities legitimately died this year that the internet had to kill Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/czta9Hs9He — Elizabeth Gunther (@scifigirl1986) December 27, 2016

britney spears has died and come back in the same day, something jesus is yet to achieve pic.twitter.com/dF2mCFFKAm — flavio (@flrvio) December 26, 2016

.@britneyspears al leer en el Twitter oficial de #SonyMusic:

Britney Spears is dead by accident!

We will tell you more soon#RIPBritney 😢 pic.twitter.com/BEJB17hgPG — Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) December 26, 2016

Queen Britney Spears died and resurrected on the same day. When will Jesus? Queen Of Resurrection pic.twitter.com/RvvPcicEor — Rony Castellanos (@DarkRomanek) December 26, 2016

Britney Spears when she saw the bogus reports that she had died: pic.twitter.com/n31zn4cPVv — Kristin Leigh (@Fox13Kristin) December 27, 2016

We’re glad you are okay Britney!