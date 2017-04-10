Britney Spears bows out from Las Vegas show after four years

Britney Spears has confirmed that her Las Vegas residency is coming to an end after four years.

The pop princess, 35, will wrap up her Piece Of Me show in December.

She shared a picture of a poster emblazoned with her final dates on Twitter.

Britney started the show at the Planet Hollywood Resort And Casino in December 2013.

It has been a hit with fans and the singer was voted Best Resident Performer by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Piece Of Me will close on December 31.
