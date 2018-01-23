Britney is bringing her Piece of Me tour to Dublin

Britney Spears is coming to Ireland.

The singer will play Dublin’s 3Arena on August 20 as part of her Piece Of Me tour.

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨



Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2



Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 9am.

This is the first and only time that “Britney: Piece of Me” will visit the 3Arena.

This tour follows Britney’s four-year headlining residency in Las Vegas.

- Digital Desk