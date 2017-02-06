Britney breaks silence over niece's accident

Britney Spears has asked fans for their “wishes and prayers” after her eight-year-old niece was injured in an ATV accident.

Maddie, the daughter of Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn, was taken to hospital on Sunday after the vehicle she was in drove into a pond on a property in Louisiana.

A statement from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said she is in “a stable but critical condition”.

Britney posted a picture of her niece on Twitter with a message to fans.

Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece 💜 pic.twitter.com/lTlVQmNEh5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 6, 2017

The police statement, which does not name Maddie, said she was driving a Polaris off-road vehicle and, as she tried to avoid running over a drainage ditch, “overcorrected causing the ATV to enter the pond”.

Family members dove in but were unable to get her out of the vehicle. She was then freed by ambulance services and taken to hospital.