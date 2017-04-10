British Vogue names Edward Enninful as first male editor

Edward Enninful, a Ghanian-born magazine fashion director who moved from Africa to London as a child, has been appointed the first male editor of British Vogue.

Edward will replace Alexandra Shulman at the helm of the influential fashion bible on August 1.

His credits as a fashion editor date back to 1991, when he was named fashion director of i-D at the age of just 19, a position he held for more than 20 years.

Undated Conde Nast handout photo of Edward Enninful who has been named as the first male editor of British Vogue

Alexandra announced in January that she was stepping down as editor-in-chief of British Vogue after more than 25 years in the role, saying that it was a hard to decision to quit the magazine “that I love” but that she wanted to “experience a different life”.

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of publisher Conde Nast International, cited Edward’s work at Italian Vogue under its late editor, Franca Sozzani, as having “attained landmark status in recent cultural history”.

In an internal announcement, he described Edward as “an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist”.

Alexandra Shulman (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Edward has been creative and fashion director of the US magazine W since 2011.

He was made an OBE last year, celebrating the event with a party attended by Madonna, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

I Am An Immigrant, his recent video on the fashion industry protesting at President Trump’s now legally challenged travel ban, was a hit earlier this year.

Edward was born in Ghana, brought to London as a child and grew up in the city’s Ladbroke Grove area.

Edward Enninful with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator (Ian West/PA)

He became interested in fashion as a teenager after being scouted as a fashion model and now becomes the eleventh editor of British Vogue.

Quitting university at Goldsmiths to pursue his career in fashion, he was the youngest magazine fashion editor in the industry when he landed the job at i-D.

From 1998 to 2011, Edward contributed to American Vogue and Italian Vogue and in 2014, he was named fashion creator of the year by the British Fashion Council.

“By virtue of his talent and experience, Edward is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue,” Newhouse said in the internal announcement.

Edward Enninful is made an OBE (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Alexandra was recently seen in an eye-opening BBC documentary about the famous magazine.

Viewers saw her seal a coup for the magazine by landing the Duchess of Cambridge as the title’s cover girl, while embarking on an elaborate ploy to keep the deal secret from acclaimed film-maker Richard Macer.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary also saw Alexandra ditch her April cover star Kate Moss and replace her with Rihanna to prevent US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour getting an exclusive on the singer.

British Vogue celebrated its centenary last year.