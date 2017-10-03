British TV viewers share shock at portrayal of Irish Famine in Victoria

British viewers have expressed their shock at the portrayal of the Famine in Sunday night's episode of Victoria.

The ITV drama focused on the Queen's reaction to the Famine in which a million Irish people were killed and a further two million emigrated.

Thousands of viewers tweeted their stunned reactions, admitting that they had learned very little about the Famine at school.

Horrifying learning about Potato Famine. Elitism, bigotry, leaders protecting their own interests over peoples lives. Genocide. #VictoriaITV — Bay Alden (@BayAlden) October 2, 2017

#VictoriaITV is a genuinely hard watch tonight. Half my family are Irish & I studied Irish history at A Level. It's incredibly complex. — Frankie Magpie (@Magpie_Dreams) October 1, 2017

#Victoria I don't know much about the Irish famine but now I understand why the Irish are so angry,, #VictoriaITV — joanie 👻 (@nicodiangeli) October 1, 2017

Oof. #VictoriaITV was tough watching tonight. Famine sucks. — hashtags1ngle (@hashtags1ngle) October 1, 2017

Watched tonight's @VictoriaSeries & now I can't sleep b/c I'm thinking about being a nursing mother in the Irish Potato Famine. 😢 #Victoria — brooke (@brookelebaron) October 2, 2017

The ignorance in U.K if what happened in the Famine is shocking #Victoria #lessonsofhistory — Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin) October 1, 2017

Such a sad and moving episode of #Victoria last night on the Great Famine. One million dead; it should be taught in British schools. — James Beglin (@jamesbeg) October 2, 2017