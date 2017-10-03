British TV viewers share shock at portrayal of Irish Famine in Victoria

British viewers have expressed their shock at the portrayal of the Famine in Sunday night's episode of Victoria.

The ITV drama focused on the Queen's reaction to the Famine in which a million Irish people were killed and a further two million emigrated.

Thousands of viewers tweeted their stunned reactions, admitting that they had learned very little about the Famine at school.

