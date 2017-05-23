British Star Wars fans really want to get their hands on Carrie Fisher magazine cover

British Star Wars fans are desperate to get hold of the latest Vanity Fair magazine featuring a brand new cover image of late actress Carrie Fisher.

The issue is one of the US-based publication’s four special summer editions celebrating the 40th anniversary of the sci-fi franchise.

In the lead-up to her posthumous role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in December, the full-length photo shows her posing cloaked and regal in her elegant dark outfit.

Leading up to @StarWars's 40th anniversary, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga: #TheLastJedi https://t.co/jLLif1n8L4 pic.twitter.com/41Yb5GVMES — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 23, 2017

The other three covers include fully-costumed cast members Adam Driver, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, all taken during an exclusive photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz.

But the magazine has only said that the issue will be available in New York and Los Angeles from May 31, and the rest of the US on June 6.

After it Tweeted teaser pictures, follower Naomi asked “what about UK fans?”

Others replied to ask when the summer edition of the magazine, which is usually available in specialist stores, will be on sale in the UK.

But fans were nonetheless delighted by the new pictures, which sparked a fresh wave of tributes to Fisher, who died in December last year.