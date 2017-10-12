British police investigating allegation of sexual assault involving Harvey Weinstein from 1980s, sources say

British police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault involving Harvey Weinstein from the 1980s, sources said.

Merseyside Police said it had received a report at 8.40am on Wednesday of an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We can confirm the Met was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday 11 October.

Harvey Weinstein at the Orange British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House in London.

“The allegation will be assessed by officers from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.”

No more details have been released as to the nature of the allegation made against the movie mogul.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department has opened an investigation into the 65-year-old and will conduct a review to determine if there are additional complaints and has encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d’Antibes, southern France. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Detective Sophia Mason, of the NYPD, told the Press Association: “Based on information referenced in published news reports, the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter.

“No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

The police review follows allegations of rape made by three women against the movie mogul in an article in the New Yorker and a string of sexual harassment allegations from women who worked with him, with model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale the latest stars to speak out.

Earlier, the disgraced producer told reporters “I’m not doing OK” but “we all make mistakes” as he was filmed on camera for the first time since the scandal broke.

Weinstein was filmed, dressed in a black T-shirt and scruffy jeans, while thought to be leaving his daughter’s house in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

Asked how he was, the producer told TMZ: “I’m trying my best… I’m not doing OK but I’m trying.”

He added: “I gotta get help. You know what, we all make mistakes … A second chance, I hope.”

And he added: “I’ve always been loyal to you guys. Not like those f****** pricks that treat you like shit. I’ve been a good guy.”

The producer, who is thought to be on his way to a rehab facility and whose wife has announced she is leaving him, was then driven away.

The comments came after officers were called after a “family dispute” at the home of Weinstein’s daughter.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they were called to reports of a “disturbance” at the house, but said no crime had been committed.

Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.

Lea Seydoux attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York, USA.

Spectre actress Lea Seydoux also joined the ranks of Weinstein’s accusers, saying she had to defend herself after the director allegedly jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

The French actress, who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Blue Is The Warmest Colour, said the movie mogul stared at her “as if I was a piece of meat”.

On Tuesday, Weinstein was accused of rape by three women – claims Weinstein “unequivocally denies” – and his British wife Georgina Chapman announced she was leaving him.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, described the sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein as “repugnant” and “abhorrent”, and said it would meet on Saturday to discuss any action to be taken.

Bafta also announced it had suspended his membership.

Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD https://t.co/0u8PksrIKX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017

Rose McGowan, one of the first actresses to be named as an alleged victim, called for the board of the Weinstein Company to be dissolved following the allegations against its co-founder.

Prime Minister Theresa May also spoke out about the scandal on Wednesday.

She said the reports were “deeply concerning” as senior politicians called for Weinstein to be stripped of his CBE.