British National Television Awards name prize after Bruce Forsyth

The late entertainer Bruce Forsyth will be remembered at Britain's National Television Awards as organisers revealed a prize will be awarded in his memory.

The Bruce Forsyth entertainment award will honour the nation’s favourite entertainment programmes, with Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show and All Round To Mrs Brown’s nominated for the prize.

The revived Tonight At The London Palladium – which had previously been hosted by Bruce – completes the shortlist for the renamed award.

Speaking of the prize, his widow Wilnelia Forsyth said the entertainer would have been “humbled and delighted”.

She added: “Entertainment was his life. The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they’re the people’s awards, voted by viewers.

“The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, who was celebrated in 2011 at the NTAs with a special recognition award, died in August at the age of 89.

Prue Leith – who replaced Mary Berry as a judge on Bake Off – is among the nominees (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Among the nominees in the TV judging category are newcomers Prue Leith and Shirley Ballas.

The pair, who respectively arrived on The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing this year, will do battle with Simon Cowell, MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace and The Voice’s will.i.am.

Joining Leith among the nominees are her Bake Off colleagues Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, who are listed for the TV presenter award which has been won by Ant and Dec 16 years in a row.

New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has earned a nomination in the drama performance category for her role in Trust Me. The next Time Lord will compete with Strike’s Tom Burke, Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie, Poldark’s Aidan Turner and Suranne Jones for her performance in Doctor Foster.

Popular reality TV series Love Island is also up for a prize as it competes with Bake Off, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and The Apprentice for the challenge show award.

The NTAs, hosted by Dermot O’Leary, will be broadcast on ITV on January 23.

All prizes are voted for by the public, with polls open now.