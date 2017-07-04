Britain’s Got Talent’s Beau Dermott lands a record deal

Schoolgirl Beau Dermott – who wowed viewers on Britain’s Got Talent – has landed a record deal.

The 13-year-old singer, who appeared on the talent competition in 2016, has signed with Decca Records.

Her debut album, entitled Brave, will be released in August.

Dermott earned the golden buzzer from judge Amanda Holden – who is now her mentor – when she auditioned for the series.

She was later hand-picked by Dame Vera Lynn to open her 100th birthday celebration concert at the London Palladium this year, in front of the Queen.

Beau Dermott and Amanda Holden (Thames-Syco-Dymond)

Her voice has been insured by Lloyd’s of London for £1 million.

Dermott said her love of singing started when she watched The Sound Of Music.

“I watched it on repeat again and again,” she said. “I just loved the sound of Julie Andrews’ voice, and I’d sit on the floor and sing along. And I soon discovered I loved to sing for my own enjoyment.”

Tom Lewis, director of A&R at Decca, said: “Beau’s voice is one in a million – and that’s why it needs insuring!

“Having such an incredible talent at such a young age is truly remarkable, and we’re looking forward to working with Beau as she develops into a young star.”

:: Brave is due out on August 25.