Britain's Got Talent winners to support Cliff Richard’s Cork gig

Britain's Got Talent winners, Collabro have been announced as the support act for Cliff Richard on the Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll tour this summer, including the Band’s first ever appearance in Cork, June 15.

Since the group’s win in 2014, the band have earned the titles as the world’s most successful musical theatre group.

With their first two album releases topping the UK charts, Collabro have just released their highly anticipated third studio album ‘Home’- a collection of stage classics, fan favourites and their ﬁrst original song, ‘Lighthouse’.

They have toured the UK and overseas extensively, notably performing for more than 30 million people on Japanese TV show Music Station on two separate occasions. They have also completed two tours of America and signed a major US record deal.

/ANNOUNCEMENT/ We are so excited to be heading out on tour with Sir Cliff Richard in the summer!

Speaking about the tour they said: “Cliff Richard is a true music legend and we are thoroughly honoured to be given this opportunity to support him on tour.

“The venues for the Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Tour are absolutely magnificent and we will look forward to what is sure to be a fantastic couple of weeks on the road with a music icon.”