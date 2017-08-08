Britain’s Got Talent finalist thanks Simon Cowell after he funds her life-changing operation

A former Britain’s Got Talent finalist has thanked Simon Cowell after he funded a life-changing operation.

Julia Carlile, 15, is a member of Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer act, Mersey Girls, who danced their way into this year’s final of the ITV talent competition.

Carlile has scoliosis and explained at her first audition in April that without undergoing an expensive operation in the US, she would be unable to continue dancing.

Since the dance group lost in June’s final to pianist Tokio Myers, Cowell has kept a promise he made Carlile in the semi-final that he would pay for her operation.

Cowell appeared to offer her financial help when he said: “Whatever happens, we’ll make sure you’re all right.”

She has since undergone two operations according to posts on her Twitter account where she thanked Cowell for his support.

9 days post op and i'm dancing already, it was a long bumpy road to recovery but i did it! Second op tomorrow🤞 #strong #fighter #scoliosis pic.twitter.com/beOGU8Hhbi — Julia / BGT GB 2017 (@juliacarlile_x) August 3, 2017

The schoolgirl wrote the operations were a success adding: “Now on the road to recovery. Thankyou @SimonCowell @CowellOnline #strong #recovery #fighter.”

On Tuesday, Mersey Girls wrote on their Twitter account: “We are all so grateful, and can’t wait to get back to what we do best.”