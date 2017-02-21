Britain's Got Talent champ Richard Jones gets own TV show

Britain’s Got Talent magician Richard Jones has landed a prime-time ITV show.

The Army lance corporal has bagged an hour-long slot and will be joined by singer and Forces sweetheart Katherine Jenkins.

Operation Magic will show Richard – who won BGT last year – entertaining troops, according to The Sun.

Richard Jones (Syco/Thames TV/ITV)

An insider told the newspaper: “He’ll be performing some magic tricks to his mates and having a joke with recruits when he makes himself disappear after their lesson in camouflage.”

Richard scooped £250,000 and a deal to perform at the Royal Variety Show when he became the first magician to win the talent contest.