Brit Awards to pay tribute to 'music icon' George Michael

The Brit Awards will pay tribute to George Michael, organisers have announced.

The biggest event in the British music calendar takes place at The O2 on Wednesday night with stars from Katy Perry to Ed Sheeran due to perform.

Former Wham! star Michael died aged 53 on Christmas Day.

George Michael (Chris Radburn/PA)

The Brit Awards posted on Twitter: “The Brits will pay tribute to George Michael tonight – a true British music icon.”

A spokeswoman for the show said no more details were being announced.

The tribute comes after the Grammys remembered the Last Christmas, Careless Whisper and Faith singer, with a performance from Adele one of the highlights of the ceremony.

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

As well as singers Ed and Katy, who last appeared at the awards in 2014, Robbie Williams and Bruno Mars are also due to perform at The O2.

Sales of Michael’s songs soared in the weeks after his sudden death.

Police have said a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and the results of further tests are yet to be revealed.

His death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.