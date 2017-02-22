Brit Awards greatest hits: the throwback pictures you need to see
This year’s Brit Awards will focus on grime music, modern singer-songwriters and indie pop, but in years gone by the annual prize-giving ceremony has seen a wide range of eclectic acts take to the stage.
As well as the big-name performers and acts of yesteryear, the Brits has attracted a large number of celebrity guests and hosts since its launch more than 35 years ago.
From the Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack dress to Michael Jackson’s Earth Song rendition, here are some of the most memorable – and a handful of long forgotten – images from the Brit Awards over the years.
Take That – 1994
Clad in matching blue suits, Take That took to the stage to perform at London’s Alexandra Palace after winning the best single by a British act and best video awards.
Alex James – 1995
Blur’s bassist with a cigarette in his mouth during the group’s performance of Girls & Boys. The Britpop group went on to win a record breaking four awards that year.
Michael Jackson – 1996
The King Of Pop’s performance of his hit Earth Song was sensationally interrupted by Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker, who later said he was protesting against Jacko giving himself a “Christlike” presence on stage.
The Spice Girls – 1997
At the height of their fame in the late 1990s, the Spice Girls secured their place in the music history books with a performance of Who Do You Think You Are, but it was Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress – created from a tea-towel – that stole the show.
Robbie Williams and Sir Tom Jones – 1998
Post-Take That, Robbie was enjoying solo success, and used his new-found freedom to perform with Sir Tom at the 1998 awards. The two singers entertained the audience with a rendition of Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).
Billie Piper – 1999
In the pop music-heavy late 1990s, Billie – now known for being an actress – joined forces with groups Steps, Cleopatra, B*Witched and singer Tina Cousins for an Abba medley at the 1999 awards.
Whitney Houston – 1999
Also on the bill in 1999 was diva Whitney, who donned this leather corset for a performance of her hit It’s Not Right But It’s Okay. The following year she received a nod for best international female solo artist.
Sir Elton John and Eminem – 2001
It was a collision of genres as this unlikely combination shared an impressively warm embrace as Sir Elton presented the rapper with the best international male solo artist prize.
Destiny’s Child – 2001
Before Beyonce was a chart-topping solo artist making headlines with her pregnancy announcements, she appeared at the Brits as a member of Destiny’s Child with matching green costumes and wide smiles.
Kylie Minogue – 2002
Before the Kardashians there was only one rear end being written about and it was Kylie Minogue’s. She showed her fans the reason why as she sported a barely-there white dress to sing Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.
Brits fashion will never be this good again.
