Brit Awards greatest hits: the throwback pictures you need to see

This year’s Brit Awards will focus on grime music, modern singer-songwriters and indie pop, but in years gone by the annual prize-giving ceremony has seen a wide range of eclectic acts take to the stage.

As well as the big-name performers and acts of yesteryear, the Brits has attracted a large number of celebrity guests and hosts since its launch more than 35 years ago.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

From the Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack dress to Michael Jackson’s Earth Song rendition, here are some of the most memorable – and a handful of long forgotten – images from the Brit Awards over the years.

Take That – 1994

Clad in matching blue suits, Take That took to the stage to perform at London’s Alexandra Palace after winning the best single by a British act and best video awards.

(Michael Stephens/PA)

Alex James – 1995

Blur’s bassist with a cigarette in his mouth during the group’s performance of Girls & Boys. The Britpop group went on to win a record breaking four awards that year.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Michael Jackson – 1996

The King Of Pop’s performance of his hit Earth Song was sensationally interrupted by Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker, who later said he was protesting against Jacko giving himself a “Christlike” presence on stage.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

The Spice Girls – 1997

At the height of their fame in the late 1990s, the Spice Girls secured their place in the music history books with a performance of Who Do You Think You Are, but it was Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress – created from a tea-towel – that stole the show.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Robbie Williams and Sir Tom Jones – 1998

Post-Take That, Robbie was enjoying solo success, and used his new-found freedom to perform with Sir Tom at the 1998 awards. The two singers entertained the audience with a rendition of Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).

(Neil Munns/PA)

Billie Piper – 1999

In the pop music-heavy late 1990s, Billie – now known for being an actress – joined forces with groups Steps, Cleopatra, B*Witched and singer Tina Cousins for an Abba medley at the 1999 awards.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Whitney Houston – 1999

Also on the bill in 1999 was diva Whitney, who donned this leather corset for a performance of her hit It’s Not Right But It’s Okay. The following year she received a nod for best international female solo artist.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Sir Elton John and Eminem – 2001

It was a collision of genres as this unlikely combination shared an impressively warm embrace as Sir Elton presented the rapper with the best international male solo artist prize.

(John Stillwell/PA)

Destiny’s Child – 2001

Before Beyonce was a chart-topping solo artist making headlines with her pregnancy announcements, she appeared at the Brits as a member of Destiny’s Child with matching green costumes and wide smiles.

(Matthew Fearn/PA)

Kylie Minogue – 2002

Before the Kardashians there was only one rear end being written about and it was Kylie Minogue’s. She showed her fans the reason why as she sported a barely-there white dress to sing Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

(PA)

Brits fashion will never be this good again.