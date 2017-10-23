Brian Conley complains about Strictly studio toilets as he leaves the show

Dashed Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Brian Conley gave the show’s live audience a shock when he exploded into a rant about the studio’s poor toilet facilities after being voted off the programme.

The comedian, 56, made some joking comments as he was booted off the BBC One contest following his holiday camp-themed performance on Saturday night – but they were edited out of Sunday night’s results show.

Moments after his departure was announced, he jumped onto the judges’ platform and said: “They only spend £25 on the toilet.”

He came, he danced, he made us all laugh. Our #Strictly stars are really going to miss @realbrianconley ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4xL6XFBjD3 — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 22, 2017

According to The Sun newspaper, he also branded the Strictly studios a “s***hole” and labelled judge Darcey Bussell “the horny one”.

Conley later told the publication: “I don’t regret what I said. I was having fun and the toilets here are terrible.”

But his parting words were taken light-heartedly by the Strictly team.

A spokesman for the programme said: “Brian was clearly joking and he has a really cheeky sense of humour which everyone in the studio saw. All the judges were crying with laughter!”

Conley and partner Amy Dowden left the show after facing a dance-off with Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton.

Looks like it's another Dance Off for Simon and Karen this week 😔 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/KGEQSdY2gb — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 22, 2017

Unfortunately, they failed to impress the judges enough after another rendition of their Hi-de-Hi!-inspired jive to Tom Jones’ It’s Not Unusual.

Conley said of his Strictly experience: “I have loved everything about this, I truly have. It’s one of the greatest shows.

“We’re going to pretend we’re still in it! So next week we are going to rehearse and then we will film it and our families are going to watch it and judge us on it.”