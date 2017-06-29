Brian Blessed takes over GMB’s weather report as he calls Piers Morgan ‘ugly’

Good Morning Britain viewers were given an early wake-up call on Thursday as Brian Blessed took over the show’s weather duties.

In his slightly mad, long-winded style, the veteran actor delivered an impromptu weather report as regular meteorologist Laura Tobin watched on in despair.

About Scotland he said: “It’s always wet, whenever I’ve climbed a mountain there.

“Watch out for the men in their kilts, the wind will blow right up their kilts.”

GORDON'S ALIVE! If Brian Blessed doesn't wake you up this morning, we're not sure what will! pic.twitter.com/WyIkRLLDae — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 29, 2017

Blessed, 80, had already left co-presenters Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway in hysterics as he slammed regular host Piers Morgan as “ugly”.

“I can’t stand that Piers Morgan,” he said.

“He’s so ugly and he never bathes. It’s nice to be with the two young ladies,” he added, before delivering his Flash Gordon catchphrase “Gordon’s Alive!”

@piersmorgan did you watch Brian Blessed on GMB hhahahhaha Piers ya need to bathe hahahhhahahah — lulu (@parisnme2016) June 29, 2017

Brian Blessed on @GMB has made my day 😂 — Nathan Best (@BestyBlogs) June 29, 2017

BRIAN BLESSED on gmb right now 😂😂😂 — Paul Sargerson (@sargerson_paul) June 29, 2017

Viewers were amused by Blessed taking over the show, although others thought it was a little early for his booming voice.