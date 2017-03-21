Brendan O'Carroll wants This Morning's Holly and Phillip AND their mums on his new show

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll has said he would love to have presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as guests on his new TV chat show – along with their mothers.

He will assume his alter ego as the potty-mouthed Dublin widow for the Saturday night programme, where he will speak to the mums of his celebrity guests.

The 61-year-old said he would also consider inviting the Queen and the Prince of Wales on the show.

He told Radio Times: “It can’t be a Christmas special because we’ve already got one, but there’s nothing wrong with it being an Easter special.”

He added that the royals were personal fans of the Mrs Brown’s Boys sitcom and had requested a preview copy of last year’s festive episode.

The new programme also features Brendan’s wife, Jenny, who plays daughter Cathy in Mrs Brown’s Boys.

When they are not filming in the UK, the pair spend half the year at their Florida home, where they said they have developed an “addiction” to American news shows.

Describing themselves as “political junkies”, Brendan said: “It’s like (a US newsreader) said, ‘You’re nearly afraid to go to sleep because you don’t know what you’re going to wake up to tomorrow’.

“Even the first 50 days (of Donald Trump’s presidency) has felt like five years.

“I feel if we don’t wake up with palpitations and we don’t wake up scared and if this becomes the norm and we accept it…”

Both actors also support a number of charities and have personally taken in troubled adolescents from the street.

Brendan has spoken about the difficulties of his own background growing up in Dublin as the youngest of 11 children.

At the age of nine, an ill-advised shoplifting spree earned him a “terrifying” three months in borstal.

While he admitted he remembered little more than the level of discipline at the institution, he added that even at a young age he was “no fool”.

He said: “On my first day there, I was in the canteen and they (older boys) said, “So what are ya in for?

“I said, ‘I killed me Da. I stuck a pen through his eye,’ and nobody came near me.”

