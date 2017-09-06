Brendan O’Carroll reveals how he will write Rory out of the show

After almost 20 years Rory Cowan took his final bow as Mrs Brown's famous hairdressing in July of this year.

Cowan handed in his notice mid June but O’Carroll ask him to stay until the run of the London stage gigs.

Since then, the Finglas man has been racking his brains trying to come up with a way to write actor out of the show, as part of the upcoming Christmas special.

Today a source revealed to the Irish Sun that a plastic surgery storyline will be the answer - because of course it is.

“He was really keen to keep the same camp character but played by a new actor,” they said.

“A plastic surgery storyline where Rory ends up with a new face was the perfect answer.”

As Cowan has chosen not to take part of the special, viewers will see the hairdresser already covered in bandages post surgery before his new ‘face’ is revealed.