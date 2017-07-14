Brendan O'Carroll has revealed who will replace Rory and it’s a strange one

In an unpredicated announcement, Brendan O'Carroll has revealed who Rory Cown’s replacement would be just four days after his announced his departure from the show.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Brendan said: "For the four remaining venues in November and December the role will be played by Pat "Pepsi" Shields who played Rory before Rory made it his own."

Yes, that’s right - Pat “Pepsi” Shields who currently plays her other son, Mark.

“The new Rory will be unveiled on Christmas day in the Christmas special," he added before saying that the it would require some plastic surgery.

Cowan, who plays the famous mammies hairdressing son, took his final bow with the hit show last weekend, after 26 years.