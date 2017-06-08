Brendan Courtney announces father's death 'with great sorrow'

Broadcaster and fashion designer Brendan Courtney has tweeted a moving tribute to his father who passed away yesterday.

Frank Courtney, 75, passed away at Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross on Wednesday morning.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our Dad Frank. He passed away peacefully this morning, details rip.ie pic.twitter.com/Hjzbonri92 — Brendan Courtney (@BrendanCourtney) June 7, 2017

Frank was the focus of a documentary, made by Brendan, called 'We Need to Talk about Dad', which looked at the family's struggle to provide the best care for their father following his stroke.

One of the topics addressed was the lack of options for State-subsidised home care.

The documentary received hugely positive feedback on social media.

So much respect for the generosity shown by @BrendanCourtney and his family in sharing their experience publicly. #WeNeedToTalkAboutDad — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) January 16, 2017

Well done to @BrendanCourtney and family for a very touching story many of us can relate to. Miss you, Dad x #WeNeedToTalkAboutDad — Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) January 16, 2017

It's wonderful and uplifting to see @rte doing its job. Offering a forum for issues we must confront #WeNeedToTalkAboutDad — Martin McConigley (@MMcConigley) January 16, 2017

Absolutely BAWLING watching #WeNeedToTalkAboutDad Mirrors my granny's battle, @BrendanCourtney THANK YOU for highlighting insufficiencies pic.twitter.com/XqNZrYELPC — Ciamhie Mc Digital (@CiamhieMc) January 16, 2017

Well done @BrendanCourtney on starting the conversation. Fair Deal scheme needs to be extended. Its a no-brainer. #WeNeedToTalkAboutDad — Siobhan O Brien (@siobhan_brien) January 17, 2017

You can watch 'We Need to Talk about Dad' on the RTÉ player.

Frank is survived by his wife Nuala and children Suzanne, Deboragh, Brendan and Daniel.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Kilian’s Church, Kingswood arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.