Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul announces baby news

Back to Showbiz Home

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has announced he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

The US actor, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit drama series, shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of his wife Lauren Paul cradling a baby bump.

He wrote: “Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives.

“Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

Paul, 38, told US entertainment magazine People in June: “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about (having a family).

“There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

The actor, who married Lauren in 2013, rose to fame starring alongside Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad as Jesse, a role which saw him win a plethora of awards, including three Primetime Emmys.

Paul has since appeared in films including Eye In The Sky and Exodus: Gods And Kings.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, World, Showbiz, Paul, UK, Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz