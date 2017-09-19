Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul announces baby news

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul has announced he and his wife are expecting their first child together.

The US actor, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit drama series, shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of his wife Lauren Paul cradling a baby bump.

He wrote: “Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives.

Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻 A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

“Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

Paul, 38, told US entertainment magazine People in June: “To be honest, we haven’t really thought about (having a family).

“There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼! A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

The actor, who married Lauren in 2013, rose to fame starring alongside Bryan Cranston in Breaking Bad as Jesse, a role which saw him win a plethora of awards, including three Primetime Emmys.

Paul has since appeared in films including Eye In The Sky and Exodus: Gods And Kings.