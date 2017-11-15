Brazil star Neymar hangs out with Demi Lovato following England draw

Brazilian striker Neymar celebrated his side’s goalless draw with England by heading out in London with pop star Demi Lovato.

The world’s most expensive footballer was seen enjoying himself while hanging out with the US singer and Brazilian-English TV presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

Lovato, 25, posted a video of the star dancing on Instagram, while Neymar, also 25, repaid the favour with a photo of the trio captioned “My friends girls”.

It came hours after the Paris Saint-Germain ace led the Brazilian line at Wembley where he struggled to find a clear-cut chance against a resilient England side.

Lovato herself also performed at Wembley this week when she took to the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards in The SSE Arena.

She also watched Tuesday night’s match at the stadium.

England’s Eric Dier (left) and Brazil’s Neymar (Nick Potts/PA)

Neymar – who moved to PSG from Barcelona for £200 million over the summer – has been the subject of much speculation around his adaptation to life in France but continues to star for his country.

Last week he broke down in tears in the press conference following Brazil’s win against Japan after his manager paid a glowing tribute to him.