Bradley Wiggins out of The Jump after breaking leg

Sir Bradley Wiggins has pulled out of winter sports show The Jump after breaking his leg.

Britain’s most decorated Olympian said he was “gutted” that the injury forced him out of the competition.

The Jump (Steve Brown/Channel 4/Press Association Images)

The 36-year-old said on Twitter that he suffered a small leg fracture while taking part in the show’s snow cross training.

Gutted to be leaving The Jump. I wanted to give you an injury update... — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

1/2 Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required. — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

2/2 Huge thanks to the crew & good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I'll still be on until show 4, so tune in 👍🏻 — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

No horror smash, small training injury which means I can't compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it. — Brad Wiggins (@SirWiggo) February 12, 2017

The eight-time Olympic medallist and Tour de France winner joins a long list of contestants to have suffered painful injuries while participating in the Channel 4 show.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle required neck surgery after a crash last February, while former Holby City star Tina Hobley is still recovering from leg and arm injuries sustained on last year’s series.