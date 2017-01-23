Bradley Walsh left giggling on The Chase
23/01/2017 - 15:52:44Back to Showbiz Home
Bradley Walsh couldn’t contain his laughter while reading out a rude question on The Chase.
The presenter and singer asked celebrity contestant Fern Britton the question on a weekend edition of the ITV show.
“‘Cock shot’ and ‘beaver’ are terms in what game?,” Bradley asked on Sunday night’s The Chase: Celebrity Special.
After Bradley hesitated, Fern, also laughing, tried to encourage the host, telling him: “You can do it.”
Bradley said of the audience: “I can, if that lot would shut up and give me half a chance.”
Fern, according to reports, selected “Backgammon” as her answer.
It’s not the first time poor Bradley has collapsed in giggles on the show.
Join the conversation - comment here