Bradley Walsh chases more chart success with second album

TV star Bradley Walsh will release a second album later this year after he was crowned the UK’s most successful debut artist of 2016.

The comedian and presenter’s first album of covers, Chasing Dreams, went gold and outsold records by former One Direction star Zayn Malik and fellow newcomer Jack Garratt, as well as Mercury Prize-winning Skepta and singer-songwriter Tom Odell.

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh (Philip Toscano/PA)

Bradley, 56, will release a second album in the autumn and will let one fan choose a featured track.

Enthusiasts will be able to visit www.PickASongForBradley.com and make suggestions of a song that they would like to hear him sing on his second record.

One fan will also win the opportunity to visit the recording studio as Bradley records their chosen song.

The Chase host said: “I was absolutely thrilled at the response of the first album.

Bradley at this year’s National Television Awards. (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

“It was so much fun to work on I had to have another go at a second and the thought of having fans help choose tracks means that, in a way, they get to work on it too, which is brilliant!”

Chasing Dreams featured Bradley’s favourite songs including That’s Life, Fly Me To The Moon and Mr Bojangles.