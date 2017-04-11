Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'welcome baby daughter Lea de Seine'

Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk are celebrating the birth of a baby daughter, according to reports.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his Russian girlfriend welcomed the arrival of their first child two weeks ago, People magazine said.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (Adam Davy/PA)

The baby has been named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, according to E! News.

The couple have not commented publicly on the reports and their representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The Hangover star Bradley, 42, and Victoria’s Secret model Irina, 31, have been dating since 2015.