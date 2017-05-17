Brad Pitt and Stephen Colbert ponder the meaning of life on a picnic blanket
"If the universe includes all of existence, what existed before the universe?"
This is just one of many questions you wish you could ponder with one of the biggest movie stars in the world lying next to you on a picnic blanket.
Stephen Colbert was just lucky enough to have Brad Pitt on hand to discuss this predicament.
He even gets a stab in a Sean Spicer, somehow.
Deep.
