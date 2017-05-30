Boyzone are going on tour in 2018 to celebrate their 25th anniversary
30/05/2017 - 07:29:42Back to Showbiz Home
Good news for Boyzone fans - the pop group are heading out on tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
The group announced the plans on Instagram and it seems 2018 will be their year with new music promised as well.
The post included a picture of the four members of the group - Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch - and reads: "2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary!
"That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of.
"Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year."
2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon... #boyzone2017
We feel nostalgic already.
Join the conversation - comment here