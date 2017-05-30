Boyzone are going on tour in 2018 to celebrate their 25th anniversary

Good news for Boyzone fans - the pop group are heading out on tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The group announced the plans on Instagram and it seems 2018 will be their year with new music promised as well.

The post included a picture of the four members of the group - Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch - and reads: "2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary!

"That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of.

"Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year."

We feel nostalgic already.