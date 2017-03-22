Boyce Avenue announces Irish date

Boyce Avenue have announced an European tour and it includes an Irish date.

The band will play Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on November 4.

EUROPE & UK - NEW TOUR DATES!! Tickets on sale 24 March!! More World Tour dates being announced today :) pic.twitter.com/KIjHSu7BC5 — Boyce Avenue (@BoyceAvenue) March 20, 2017

The trio consists of three brothers Alejandro (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals) and Daniel (bass, percussion, vocals) but didn’t rise to fame until they began to post cover on YouTube in 2007.

Some fans (including us) argue that their covers outshine the originals.

Today, the three-piece band's YouTube channel has received over 3.1 billion views and over 9.4 million subscribers, which makes the band the biggest band on YouTube in the world.

Tickets from €28.50 includes booking and go on sale this Friday, March 24.