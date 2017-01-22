Boy George praises Melania Trump for inauguration day - but not Donald

Boy George expressed his concern that the LGBT community did not get a mention in US president Donald Trump’s inauguration speech.

The former Culture Club singer aired his political views during Paris Fashion Week, where he also defended new first lady Melania Trump after criticism surrounding her modelling career.

From a fashion perspective I thought @MELANIATRUMP looked very classy yesterday. @RalphLauren way to go! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 21, 2017

Speaking at the Dior Homme show, he said: “You know what, as somebody who has a past, I think it’s really wrong and mean-spirited of women to be so abusive,” and added that Melania “looked amazing” throughout the inauguration events.

On the new era of the US presidency in general, he said people should “remain positive”, but joked that Trump failed to speak about the LGBT community – “or me” – in his inauguration speech.

He was joined at the show by Paris Jackson, daughter of pop star Michael Jackson.