Boy George: In our business having self-control is such a revelation

Boy George has said he is enjoying having self-control and “just getting shit done” now that he has put his demons behind him and is living a healthy life.

The musician – real name George O’Dowd – has publicly battled substance abuse and spent four months in jail in 2009 for the assault and false imprisonment of a male escort.

Discussing how his life had changed in the last 30 years, George told Gay Times: “God, well, it’s got better! It’s taken a while, but it’s definitely got better.

“I feel that life is about growing into who you are. You know Quentin Crisp used to say, ‘You have to push your neurosis around in your body until it can sit somewhere that you can live with it’ and I think that’s so true.

“I don’t feel like I have a lot of neuroses. I’ve got a different type of confidence now that I didn’t have when I was 20, or 25, or 30 or even 40, where I just used to be so controlled by outside forces… inside forces.

“I also work harder, I eat well, I exercise, I’m very conscious of what I do to myself, I don’t drink, I don’t take drugs, so my life in that respect has improved.”

The singer, 56, continued: “I think in our business, having self-control is such a revelation. It’s like ‘didn’t do that, isn’t that amazing!’ so I kind of enjoy that feeling of self-control, being in charge and just getting shit done!”

George appears on the cover of Gay Times as the publication undergoes its relaunch, 30 years after he first appeared on the front.

He was interviewed by singer Adam Lambert for the magazine.

