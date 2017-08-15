Boy George backs Jordan Davies as he gets the CBB boot

Singer Boy George has shown his support for Jordan Davies as he became the third housemate to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother.

The Karma Chameleon star said the Ex On The Beach star had “gone up in my estimation” after he was voted off the Channel 5 reality show following his explosive row with former Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding.

After the live eviction episode on Tuesday, he Tweeted: “#CBB Jordan just went up in my estimation! @CelebBBUpdates @cbbuk17updates.”

Davies, whose self-proclaimed life achievements include sleeping with at least 1,500 women, shared hugs with the remaining housemates as he left, especially Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, who narrowly avoided the chop himself.

He was third to leave the show, following Melissa Jade and Karthik Nagesan. US Youtube star Trisha Paytas, who was an early favourite to win the show, quit after only a few days in the house.

As he stepped outside, he told presenter Emma Willis that he was “devastated” to leave, but added: “It’s weird, I thought I would be really gutted, and obviously I am, but it will be nice to see people again.”

His departure comes hours after his fall-out with Harding after disagreements with housemates following the “kissing” incident led to an alcohol ban for the whole house.

He said: “She is a nightmare, as soon as she has had a few drinks she’s a different person.

“I used to like Girls Aloud but I actually hate her. She’s supposed to be a role model.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Wednesday.