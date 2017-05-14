Bouquet and card Taylor-made for student on graduation day

Taylor Swift surprised a fan in the US by sending her flowers and a handwritten note for her graduation.

The student named Ashley had invited the singer to her graduation party.

Although she could not attend, the Shake It Off singer sent the stunned fan a bouquet of white and pink blooms with a note saying she would have loved to have attended the bash.

Ashley posted a picture of the message on her social media accounts and wrote: “Invited Taylor to my graduation party and she sent me flowers and this card. I love you honey.”

The singer’s letter said: “Ashley, Hi love!

“I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th … that’s my kind of party.

“I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!).

“Love, Taylor.”

The letter included an illustration of the New York City skyline and the line “It’s been waiting for you”, which is a lyric from Swift’s song Welcome To New York.