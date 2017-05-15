Bono's latest love song inspiration came from Eamon Dunphy?

If you were to think of U2's inspirations, who or what would they be?

Bono, or another member of the group? Their lives? Their wives? Not quite.

It seems their latest muse is. . . Eamon Dunphy.

Yup, you read that correctly. Speaking in Seattle last night when they took to the stage for the first night of their Joshua Tree 30 tour, Bono revealed that he wrote a new song in tribute to his dearly beloved wife of almost 35 years, Ali.

The song joins the likes of their 1998 hit 'Sweetest Thing', which was written for Ali after Bono spent her birthday in the studio recording material for a new album.

According to Bono, Eamon once told him in a pub: "Bono, Ali is the best thing about you. So the song is called 'You're the Best Thing about Me'."

Cuteness!

But, if you're an excited fan you'll have to wait until at least 2018 before you hear even a teaser of the new love tune.

Maybe Eamon should pick next year's Eurovision submission?