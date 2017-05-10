Bonnie Tyler has announced an Irish date

Bonnie Tyler has announced an Irish date as part of the Punchestown Music Festival.

The 80s hero will be joining an already impressive line-up of Tom Jones, Shane Filan, All Saints, Village People, Smash Hits, Culture Club and Smokie.

And if that’s not throwback enough for you, the festival have also announced a BUMP Roller Disco.

Day tickets for the festival, which takes place on July 29 and 30, are priced at €69.50.

Two-day tickets are priced at €129.00 and available from Ticketmaster.ie.
By Anna O'Donoghue

