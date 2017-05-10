Bonnie Tyler has announced an Irish date as part of the Punchestown Music Festival.

The 80s hero will be joining an already impressive line-up of Tom Jones, Shane Filan, All Saints, Village People, Smash Hits, Culture Club and Smokie.

And if that’s not throwback enough for you, the festival have also announced a BUMP Roller Disco.

Day tickets for the festival, which takes place on July 29 and 30, are priced at €69.50.

Two-day tickets are priced at €129.00 and available from Ticketmaster.ie.